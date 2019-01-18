IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
13-20-26-27-31
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
6-9-7, Fireball: 4
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(six, nine, seven; Fireball: four)
5-9-6, Fireball: 1
(five, nine, six; Fireball: one)
0-5-1-1, Fireball: 7
(zero, five, one, one; Fireball: seven)
2-1-1-0, Fireball: 4
(two, one, one, zero; Fireball: four)
24-25-30-32-44
(twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four)
02-43-48-62-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(two, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Comments