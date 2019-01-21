IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-05-10-30-31-39, Extra Shot: 11
(four, five, ten, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $7.25 million
15-16-19-29-36
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
7-6-1, Fireball: 8
(seven, six, one; Fireball: eight)
0-5-8, Fireball: 9
(zero, five, eight; Fireball: nine)
3-9-4-9, Fireball: 4
(three, nine, four, nine; Fireball: four)
8-4-8-4, Fireball: 1
(eight, four, eight, four; Fireball: one)
03-25-28-37-43
(three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
