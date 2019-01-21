Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 21, 2019 10:46 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

04-05-10-30-31-39, Extra Shot: 11

(four, five, ten, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $7.25 million

15-16-19-29-36

(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

7-6-1, Fireball: 8

(seven, six, one; Fireball: eight)

0-5-8, Fireball: 9

(zero, five, eight; Fireball: nine)

3-9-4-9, Fireball: 4

(three, nine, four, nine; Fireball: four)

8-4-8-4, Fireball: 1

(eight, four, eight, four; Fireball: one)

03-25-28-37-43

(three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $144 million

