IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-12-13-35-42
(six, twelve, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two)
7-8-3, Fireball: 5
(seven, eight, three; Fireball: five)
2-1-4, Fireball: 2
(two, one, four; Fireball: two)
3-9-7-6, Fireball: 2
(three, nine, seven, six; Fireball: two)
2-0-8-0, Fireball: 2
(two, zero, eight, zero; Fireball: two)
11-13-14-28-39
(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
04-15-37-59-64, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 5
(four, fifteen, thirty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
