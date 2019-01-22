Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 22, 2019 10:46 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

06-12-13-35-42

(six, twelve, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two)

7-8-3, Fireball: 5

(seven, eight, three; Fireball: five)

2-1-4, Fireball: 2

(two, one, four; Fireball: two)

3-9-7-6, Fireball: 2

(three, nine, seven, six; Fireball: two)

2-0-8-0, Fireball: 2

(two, zero, eight, zero; Fireball: two)

11-13-14-28-39

(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

04-15-37-59-64, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 5

(four, fifteen, thirty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $144 million

