IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 24, 2019 09:53 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

03-08-10-21-43-50, Extra Shot: 6

(three, eight, ten, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty; Extra Shot: six)

01-03-09-18-35

(one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-five)

5-0-1, Fireball: 8

(five, zero, one; Fireball: eight)

0-4-1, Fireball: 3

(zero, four, one; Fireball: three)

8-2-7-6, Fireball: 2

(eight, two, seven, six; Fireball: two)

9-9-7-5, Fireball: 3

(nine, nine, seven, five; Fireball: three)

04-05-18-22-45

(four, five, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

