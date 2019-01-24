IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
03-08-10-21-43-50, Extra Shot: 6
(three, eight, ten, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty; Extra Shot: six)
01-03-09-18-35
(one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-five)
5-0-1, Fireball: 8
(five, zero, one; Fireball: eight)
0-4-1, Fireball: 3
(zero, four, one; Fireball: three)
8-2-7-6, Fireball: 2
(eight, two, seven, six; Fireball: two)
9-9-7-5, Fireball: 3
(nine, nine, seven, five; Fireball: three)
04-05-18-22-45
(four, five, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
