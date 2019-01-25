IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-06-10-24-31
(five, six, ten, twenty-four, thirty-one)
1-9-6, Fireball:
(one, nine, six; Fireball: zero)
1-2-6, Fireball: 2
(one, two, six; Fireball: two)
5-3-9-9, Fireball: 4
(five, three, nine, nine; Fireball: four)
3-5-2-6, Fireball:
(three, five, two, six; Fireball: zero)
10-15-29-35-44
(ten, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-four)
08-16-30-38-61, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-one; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
