IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 26, 2019 10:58 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-08-09-17-20-39, Extra Shot: 19

(three, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $7.75 million

03-20-36-43-45

(three, twenty, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five)

4-7-9, Fireball: 4

(four, seven, nine; Fireball: four)

0-0-3, Fireball: 8

(zero, zero, three; Fireball: eight)

5-6-7-0, Fireball: 2

(five, six, seven, zero; Fireball: two)

1-1-2-3, Fireball: 7

(one, one, two, three; Fireball: seven)

16-33-35-37-45

(sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

08-12-20-21-32, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)

