IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-08-09-17-20-39, Extra Shot: 19
(three, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $7.75 million
03-20-36-43-45
(three, twenty, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five)
4-7-9, Fireball: 4
(four, seven, nine; Fireball: four)
0-0-3, Fireball: 8
(zero, zero, three; Fireball: eight)
5-6-7-0, Fireball: 2
(five, six, seven, zero; Fireball: two)
1-1-2-3, Fireball: 7
(one, one, two, three; Fireball: seven)
16-33-35-37-45
(sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
08-12-20-21-32, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)
