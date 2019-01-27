IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
16-20-24-34-42
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-two)
1-7-1, Fireball: 5
(one, seven, one; Fireball: five)
7-1-0, Fireball: 9
(seven, one, zero; Fireball: nine)
6-4-1-6, Fireball: 1
(six, four, one, six; Fireball: one)
5-3-7-2, Fireball: 6
(five, three, seven, two; Fireball: six)
04-09-18-29-31
(four, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
