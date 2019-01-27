Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 27, 2019 09:43 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

16-20-24-34-42

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-two)

1-7-1, Fireball: 5

(one, seven, one; Fireball: five)

7-1-0, Fireball: 9

(seven, one, zero; Fireball: nine)

6-4-1-6, Fireball: 1

(six, four, one, six; Fireball: one)

5-3-7-2, Fireball: 6

(five, three, seven, two; Fireball: six)

04-09-18-29-31

(four, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

