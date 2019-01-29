IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
22-25-30-32-42
(twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, forty-two)
9-5-8, Fireball: 3
(nine, five, eight; Fireball: three)
3-6-7, Fireball: 4
(three, six, seven; Fireball: four)
6-6-8-9, Fireball: 8
(six, six, eight, nine; Fireball: eight)
9-9-0-3, Fireball: 1
(nine, nine, zero, three; Fireball: one)
01-04-18-19-22
(one, four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
10-33-53-54-62, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(ten, thirty-three, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
