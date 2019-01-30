Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 10:47 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

16-31-36-43-44

(sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four)

2-8-7, Fireball: 3

(two, eight, seven; Fireball: three)

0-8-0, Fireball:

(zero, eight, zero; Fireball: zero)

8-7-6-3, Fireball: 1

(eight, seven, six, three; Fireball: one)

9-3-7-6, Fireball:

(nine, three, seven, six; Fireball: zero)

04-13-19-33-40

(four, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

