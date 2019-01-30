IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
16-31-36-43-44
(sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four)
2-8-7, Fireball: 3
(two, eight, seven; Fireball: three)
0-8-0, Fireball:
(zero, eight, zero; Fireball: zero)
8-7-6-3, Fireball: 1
(eight, seven, six, three; Fireball: one)
9-3-7-6, Fireball:
(nine, three, seven, six; Fireball: zero)
04-13-19-33-40
(four, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
