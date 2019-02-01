IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-22-23-24-27
(four, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
3-2-6, Fireball: 6
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(three, two, six; Fireball: six)
0-2-3, Fireball: 3
(zero, two, three; Fireball: three)
7-6-4-2, Fireball: 3
(seven, six, four, two; Fireball: three)
6-6-7-6, Fireball:
(six, six, seven, six; Fireball: zero)
01-15-26-29-39
(one, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
02-37-48-66-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 5
(two, thirty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
Comments