Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

February 01, 2019 10:14 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-22-23-24-27

(four, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

3-2-6, Fireball: 6

(three, two, six; Fireball: six)

0-2-3, Fireball: 3

(zero, two, three; Fireball: three)

7-6-4-2, Fireball: 3

(seven, six, four, two; Fireball: three)

6-6-7-6, Fireball:

(six, six, seven, six; Fireball: zero)

01-15-26-29-39

(one, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

02-37-48-66-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 5

(two, thirty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

  Comments  