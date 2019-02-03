IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
03-09-22-27-38
(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
6-9-0, Fireball: 7
(six, nine, zero; Fireball: seven)
8-0-3, Fireball: 1
(eight, zero, three; Fireball: one)
6-6-2-6, Fireball: 8
(six, six, two, six; Fireball: eight)
0-9-1-6, Fireball:
(zero, nine, one, six; Fireball: zero)
14-23-32-41-44
(fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
