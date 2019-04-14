Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
09-15-17-22-40
(nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, forty)
