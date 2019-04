IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-12-19-27-31

(four, twelve, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

7-7-6, Fireball: 5

(seven, seven, six; Fireball: five)

3-3-8, Fireball: 3

(three, three, eight; Fireball: three)

7-8-6-2, Fireball: 6

(seven, eight, six, two; Fireball: six)

8-8-0-2, Fireball: 9

(eight, eight, zero, two; Fireball: nine)

13-15-22-28-42

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

11-29-34-48-54, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-four; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million