Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
02-17-18-31-33
(two, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
02-17-18-31-33
(two, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
IL Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments