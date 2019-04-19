Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-24-36-41-42
(four, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two)
1-8-4, Fireball: 5
(one, eight, four; Fireball: five)
7-4-4, Fireball: 2
(seven, four, four; Fireball: two)
2-7-2-2, Fireball: 7
(two, seven, two, two; Fireball: seven)
1-1-0-8, Fireball: 3
(one, one, zero, eight; Fireball: three)
05-32-33-35-43
(five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three)
18-25-43-44-57, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(eighteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $136 million
