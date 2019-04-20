Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
09-10-33-38-44-47, Extra Shot: 2
(nine, ten, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven; Extra Shot: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million
10-11-29-35-43
(ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-three)
2-9-7, Fireball: 1
(two, nine, seven; Fireball: one)
7-5-9, Fireball: 3
(seven, five, nine; Fireball: three)
6-7-2-4, Fireball: 5
(six, seven, two, four; Fireball: five)
7-9-3-4, Fireball: 4
(seven, nine, three, four; Fireball: four)
04-12-13-18-38
(four, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
03-27-30-63-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(three, twenty-seven, thirty, sixty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
