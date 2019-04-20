IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

09-10-33-38-44-47, Extra Shot: 2

(nine, ten, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven; Extra Shot: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million

10-11-29-35-43

(ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-three)

2-9-7, Fireball: 1

(two, nine, seven; Fireball: one)

7-5-9, Fireball: 3

(seven, five, nine; Fireball: three)

6-7-2-4, Fireball: 5

(six, seven, two, four; Fireball: five)

7-9-3-4, Fireball: 4

(seven, nine, three, four; Fireball: four)

04-12-13-18-38

(four, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

03-27-30-63-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(three, twenty-seven, thirty, sixty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)