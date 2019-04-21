IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

12-14-35-36-40

(twelve, fourteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty)

1-8-7, Fireball: 7

(one, eight, seven; Fireball: seven)

3-8-2, Fireball: 6

(three, eight, two; Fireball: six)

7-2-5-8, Fireball: 2

(seven, two, five, eight; Fireball: two)

4-9-5-3, Fireball:

(four, nine, five, three; Fireball: zero)

04-10-11-33-42

(four, ten, eleven, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million