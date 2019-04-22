Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
04-15-16-41-43
(four, fifteen, sixteen, forty-one, forty-three)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
04-15-16-41-43
(four, fifteen, sixteen, forty-one, forty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments