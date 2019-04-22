Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
8-0-4-9, Fireball: 5
(eight, zero, four, nine; Fireball: five)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
8-0-4-9, Fireball: 5
(eight, zero, four, nine; Fireball: five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments