IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

04-09-27-33-38

(four, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

0-4-4, Fireball: 4

(zero, four, four; Fireball: four)

6-5-9, Fireball: 7

(six, five, nine; Fireball: seven)

9-6-8-1, Fireball: 7

(nine, six, eight, one; Fireball: seven)

0-2-3-6, Fireball:

(zero, two, three, six; Fireball: zero)

01-24-34-39-45

(one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Estimated jackpot: $181 million