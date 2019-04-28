Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
04-09-27-33-38
(four, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
0-4-4, Fireball: 4
(zero, four, four; Fireball: four)
6-5-9, Fireball: 7
(six, five, nine; Fireball: seven)
9-6-8-1, Fireball: 7
(nine, six, eight, one; Fireball: seven)
0-2-3-6, Fireball:
(zero, two, three, six; Fireball: zero)
01-24-34-39-45
(one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
Estimated jackpot: $181 million
Comments