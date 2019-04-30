Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-07-32-33-44
(two, seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-four)
1-2-6, Fireball: 4
(one, two, six; Fireball: four)
3-8-8, Fireball: 9
(three, eight, eight; Fireball: nine)
5-3-1-6, Fireball: 8
(five, three, one, six; Fireball: eight)
6-9-1-2, Fireball: 1
(six, nine, one, two; Fireball: one)
03-08-12-21-30
(three, eight, twelve, twenty-one, thirty)
24-37-41-61-70, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $181 million
