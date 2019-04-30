IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-07-32-33-44

(two, seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-four)

1-2-6, Fireball: 4

(one, two, six; Fireball: four)

3-8-8, Fireball: 9

(three, eight, eight; Fireball: nine)

5-3-1-6, Fireball: 8

(five, three, one, six; Fireball: eight)

6-9-1-2, Fireball: 1

(six, nine, one, two; Fireball: one)

03-08-12-21-30

(three, eight, twelve, twenty-one, thirty)

24-37-41-61-70, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $181 million