IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-05-20-32-41

(three, five, twenty, thirty-two, forty-one)

5-0-9, Fireball: 5

(five, zero, nine; Fireball: five)

8-3-9, Fireball: 2

(eight, three, nine; Fireball: two)

2-3-1-9, Fireball: 1

(two, three, one, nine; Fireball: one)

9-2-5-1, Fireball: 1

(nine, two, five, one; Fireball: one)

04-09-15-28-34

(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Estimated jackpot: $252 million

05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5

(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, fifty-six, sixty-six; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: five)