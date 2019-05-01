Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-05-20-32-41
(three, five, twenty, thirty-two, forty-one)
5-0-9, Fireball: 5
(five, zero, nine; Fireball: five)
8-3-9, Fireball: 2
(eight, three, nine; Fireball: two)
2-3-1-9, Fireball: 1
(two, three, one, nine; Fireball: one)
9-2-5-1, Fireball: 1
(nine, two, five, one; Fireball: one)
04-09-15-28-34
(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Estimated jackpot: $252 million
05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5
(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, fifty-six, sixty-six; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: five)
