IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
03-06-08-16-34-49, Extra Shot: 9
(three, six, eight, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-nine; Extra Shot: nine)
05-10-22-32-38
(five, ten, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
9-7-6, Fireball: 9
(nine, seven, six; Fireball: nine)
8-1-9, Fireball: 3
(eight, one, nine; Fireball: three)
5-3-4-6, Fireball: 3
(five, three, four, six; Fireball: three)
5-4-9-9, Fireball: 4
(five, four, nine, nine; Fireball: four)
05-15-28-30-35
(five, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $252 million
Estimated jackpot: $199 million
