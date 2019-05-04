Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
5-8-0-7, Fireball: 1
(five, eight, zero, seven; Fireball: one)
