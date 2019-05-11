Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-25-26-28-47-52, Extra Shot: 23
(three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty-three)
02-04-07-15-40
(two, four, seven, fifteen, forty)
8-6-7, Fireball: 6
(eight, six, seven; Fireball: six)
4-9-8, Fireball: 9
(four, nine, eight; Fireball: nine)
2-1-5-2, Fireball: 3
(two, one, five, two; Fireball: three)
9-3-4-3, Fireball: 6
(nine, three, four, three; Fireball: six)
02-27-28-30-45
(two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $316 million
Estimated jackpot: $235 million
