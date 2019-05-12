Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
4-8-2-7, Fireball: 7
(four, eight, two, seven; Fireball: seven)
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the "Pick Four-Midday" game were:
4-8-2-7, Fireball: 7
(four, eight, two, seven; Fireball: seven)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Midday' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments