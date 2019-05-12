Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick Four-Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Pick Four-Evening" game were:
2-7-2-7, Fireball: 9
(two, seven, two, seven; Fireball: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Midday' game.
