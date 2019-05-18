Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-28-29-36-42
(two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-two)
8-0-5, Fireball: 3
(eight, zero, five; Fireball: three)
8-4-7, Fireball: 4
(eight, four, seven; Fireball: four)
5-2-1-4, Fireball: 6
(five, two, one, four; Fireball: six)
6-6-3-6, Fireball: 8
(six, six, three, six; Fireball: eight)
02-08-26-35-42
(two, eight, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
05-17-28-32-63, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(five, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, sixty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $339 million
Estimated jackpot: $270 million
