IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-28-29-36-42

(two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-two)

8-0-5, Fireball: 3

(eight, zero, five; Fireball: three)

8-4-7, Fireball: 4

(eight, four, seven; Fireball: four)

5-2-1-4, Fireball: 6

(five, two, one, four; Fireball: six)

6-6-3-6, Fireball: 8

(six, six, three, six; Fireball: eight)

02-08-26-35-42

(two, eight, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

05-17-28-32-63, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(five, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, sixty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $339 million

Estimated jackpot: $270 million