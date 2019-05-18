IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-17-24-41-46-47, Extra Shot: 25

(two, seventeen, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-six, forty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

01-10-29-39-42

(one, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two)

5-3-3, Fireball:

(five, three, three; Fireball: zero)

9-2-0, Fireball: 6

(nine, two, zero; Fireball: six)

6-4-4-2, Fireball: 9

(six, four, four, two; Fireball: nine)

5-8-1-8, Fireball: 7

(five, eight, one, eight; Fireball: seven)

20-24-26-33-37

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

02-10-25-66-67, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 4

(two, ten, twenty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $270 million