IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-17-24-41-46-47, Extra Shot: 25
(two, seventeen, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-six, forty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million
01-10-29-39-42
(one, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two)
5-3-3, Fireball:
(five, three, three; Fireball: zero)
9-2-0, Fireball: 6
(nine, two, zero; Fireball: six)
6-4-4-2, Fireball: 9
(six, four, four, two; Fireball: nine)
5-8-1-8, Fireball: 7
(five, eight, one, eight; Fireball: seven)
20-24-26-33-37
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
02-10-25-66-67, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 4
(two, ten, twenty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $270 million
