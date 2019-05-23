Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-22-26-39-42-52, Extra Shot: 9
(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-two; Extra Shot: nine)
08-20-30-32-39
(eight, twenty, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
7-4-9, Fireball: 5
(seven, four, nine; Fireball: five)
9-3-1, Fireball: 3
(nine, three, one; Fireball: three)
0-5-2-6, Fireball: 3
(zero, five, two, six; Fireball: three)
5-9-2-3, Fireball: 2
(five, nine, two, three; Fireball: two)
03-22-25-40-43
(three, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $393 million
Estimated jackpot: $308 million
Comments