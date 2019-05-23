IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-22-26-39-42-52, Extra Shot: 9

(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-two; Extra Shot: nine)

08-20-30-32-39

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(eight, twenty, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

7-4-9, Fireball: 5

(seven, four, nine; Fireball: five)

9-3-1, Fireball: 3

(nine, three, one; Fireball: three)

0-5-2-6, Fireball: 3

(zero, five, two, six; Fireball: three)

5-9-2-3, Fireball: 2

(five, nine, two, three; Fireball: two)

03-22-25-40-43

(three, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $393 million

Estimated jackpot: $308 million