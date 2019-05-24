Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-19-24-29-39
(three, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
5-5-9, Fireball: 1
(five, five, nine; Fireball: one)
4-6-7, Fireball:
(four, six, seven; Fireball: zero)
2-9-8-4, Fireball: 8
(two, nine, eight, four; Fireball: eight)
3-5-0-6, Fireball:
(three, five, zero, six; Fireball: zero)
03-09-21-31-45
(three, nine, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $308 million
Comments