IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-19-24-29-39

(three, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

5-5-9, Fireball: 1

(five, five, nine; Fireball: one)

4-6-7, Fireball:

(four, six, seven; Fireball: zero)

2-9-8-4, Fireball: 8

(two, nine, eight, four; Fireball: eight)

3-5-0-6, Fireball:

(three, five, zero, six; Fireball: zero)

03-09-21-31-45

(three, nine, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $308 million