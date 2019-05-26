IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

19-24-29-40-41

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty, forty-one)

3-1-2, Fireball: 1

(three, one, two; Fireball: one)

3-8-0, Fireball: 3

(three, eight, zero; Fireball: three)

2-7-2-9, Fireball: 6

(two, seven, two, nine; Fireball: six)

3-1-5-0, Fireball:

(three, one, five, zero; Fireball: zero)

10-30-37-42-43

(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

Estimated jackpot: $418 million

Estimated jackpot: $325 million