Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
19-24-29-40-41
(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty, forty-one)
3-1-2, Fireball: 1
(three, one, two; Fireball: one)
3-8-0, Fireball: 3
(three, eight, zero; Fireball: three)
2-7-2-9, Fireball: 6
(two, seven, two, nine; Fireball: six)
3-1-5-0, Fireball:
(three, one, five, zero; Fireball: zero)
10-30-37-42-43
(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
Comments