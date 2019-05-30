Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
03-05-12-26-38-51, Extra Shot: 7
(three, five, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-one; Extra Shot: seven)
12-13-34-40-43
(twelve, thirteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-three)
7-4-4, Fireball: 8
(seven, four, four; Fireball: eight)
1-3-5, Fireball: 5
(one, three, five; Fireball: five)
1-6-3-0, Fireball: 9
(one, six, three, zero; Fireball: nine)
4-1-2-5, Fireball: 5
(four, one, two, five; Fireball: five)
07-30-37-42-45
(seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $444 million
Estimated jackpot: $350 million
