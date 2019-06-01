IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

16-26-44-45-50-52, Extra Shot: 19

(sixteen, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two; Extra Shot: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

02-06-18-26-43

(two, six, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-three)

4-8-0, Fireball:

(four, eight, zero; Fireball: zero)

1-6-3, Fireball: 8

(one, six, three; Fireball: eight)

7-4-6-8, Fireball: 8

(seven, four, six, eight; Fireball: eight)

5-8-0-1, Fireball: 7

(five, eight, zero, one; Fireball: seven)

09-30-33-36-43

(nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $475 million

06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $350 million