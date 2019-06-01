Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
16-26-44-45-50-52, Extra Shot: 19
(sixteen, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two; Extra Shot: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $2.75 million
02-06-18-26-43
(two, six, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-three)
4-8-0, Fireball:
(four, eight, zero; Fireball: zero)
1-6-3, Fireball: 8
(one, six, three; Fireball: eight)
7-4-6-8, Fireball: 8
(seven, four, six, eight; Fireball: eight)
5-8-0-1, Fireball: 7
(five, eight, zero, one; Fireball: seven)
09-30-33-36-43
(nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $475 million
06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $350 million
