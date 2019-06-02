Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
06-11-13-30-33
(six, eleven, thirteen, thirty, thirty-three)
5-2-1, Fireball: 5
(five, two, one; Fireball: five)
4-1-1, Fireball: 1
(four, one, one; Fireball: one)
4-6-8-9, Fireball: 8
(four, six, eight, nine; Fireball: eight)
6-8-2-2, Fireball: 1
(six, eight, two, two; Fireball: one)
12-21-22-25-28
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: $475 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments