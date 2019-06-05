IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-04-29-42-44

(three, four, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four)

2-8-6, Fireball: 2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(two, eight, six; Fireball: two)

0-8-9, Fireball: 9

(zero, eight, nine; Fireball: nine)

9-9-0-8, Fireball: 9

(nine, nine, zero, eight; Fireball: nine)

0-4-1-2, Fireball: 3

(zero, four, one, two; Fireball: three)

03-11-14-36-37

(three, eleven, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $530 million

17-23-28-34-38, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million