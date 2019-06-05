Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-04-29-42-44
(three, four, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four)
2-8-6, Fireball: 2
(two, eight, six; Fireball: two)
0-8-9, Fireball: 9
(zero, eight, nine; Fireball: nine)
9-9-0-8, Fireball: 9
(nine, nine, zero, eight; Fireball: nine)
0-4-1-2, Fireball: 3
(zero, four, one, two; Fireball: three)
03-11-14-36-37
(three, eleven, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $530 million
17-23-28-34-38, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments