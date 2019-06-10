IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

16-21-25-26-42-43, Extra Shot: 1

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-two, forty-three; Extra Shot: one)

Estimated jackpot: $3.75 million

08-13-25-35-39

(eight, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

4-6-4, Fireball: 7

(four, six, four; Fireball: seven)

4-9-4, Fireball: 6

(four, nine, four; Fireball: six)

3-5-2-0, Fireball: 6

(three, five, two, zero; Fireball: six)

9-0-0-0, Fireball: 6

(nine, zero, zero, zero; Fireball: six)

04-19-21-22-29

(four, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $66 million