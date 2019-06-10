Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
16-21-25-26-42-43, Extra Shot: 1
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-two, forty-three; Extra Shot: one)
Estimated jackpot: $3.75 million
08-13-25-35-39
(eight, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
4-6-4, Fireball: 7
(four, six, four; Fireball: seven)
4-9-4, Fireball: 6
(four, nine, four; Fireball: six)
3-5-2-0, Fireball: 6
(three, five, two, zero; Fireball: six)
9-0-0-0, Fireball: 6
(nine, zero, zero, zero; Fireball: six)
04-19-21-22-29
(four, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
