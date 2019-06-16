Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
16-30-34-38-41
(sixteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
16-30-34-38-41
(sixteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'LuckyDay Lotto Midday' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments