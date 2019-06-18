IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-03-18-31-34

(two, three, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

7-1-8, Fireball: 5

(seven, one, eight; Fireball: five)

6-7-9, Fireball: 3

(six, seven, nine; Fireball: three)

4-3-3-6, Fireball: 4

(four, three, three, six; Fireball: four)

6-7-9-5, Fireball: 2

(six, seven, nine, five; Fireball: two)

01-07-15-31-32

(one, seven, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

12-14-22-24-48, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $92 million