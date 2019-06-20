Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-09-18-36-40-48, Extra Shot: 2
(one, nine, eighteen, thirty-six, forty, forty-eight; Extra Shot: two)
Estimated jackpot: $4.75 million
03-08-18-21-38
(three, eight, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)
0-6-0, Fireball: 8
(zero, six, zero; Fireball: eight)
9-3-6, Fireball: 6
(nine, three, six; Fireball: six)
1-8-7-8, Fireball: 9
(one, eight, seven, eight; Fireball: nine)
9-5-6-5, Fireball: 2
(nine, five, six, five; Fireball: two)
09-17-25-32-39
(nine, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $108 million
