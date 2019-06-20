IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-09-18-36-40-48, Extra Shot: 2

(one, nine, eighteen, thirty-six, forty, forty-eight; Extra Shot: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.75 million

03-08-18-21-38

(three, eight, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)

0-6-0, Fireball: 8

(zero, six, zero; Fireball: eight)

9-3-6, Fireball: 6

(nine, three, six; Fireball: six)

1-8-7-8, Fireball: 9

(one, eight, seven, eight; Fireball: nine)

9-5-6-5, Fireball: 2

(nine, five, six, five; Fireball: two)

09-17-25-32-39

(nine, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $108 million