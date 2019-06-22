IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-21-24-31-35-45, Extra Shot: 23

(one, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-five; Extra Shot: twenty-three)

23-25-33-35-41

(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one)

4-0-9, Fireball: 9

(four, zero, nine; Fireball: nine)

9-8-8, Fireball: 2

(nine, eight, eight; Fireball: two)

9-4-8-8, Fireball: 6

(nine, four, eight, eight; Fireball: six)

2-6-2-3, Fireball:

(two, six, two, three; Fireball: zero)

01-24-28-35-36

(one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Estimated jackpot: $108 million