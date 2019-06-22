Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
01-24-28-35-36
(one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)
