IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-23-27-32-36

(three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

1-9-2, Fireball: 5

(one, nine, two; Fireball: five)

1-9-3, Fireball: 5

(one, nine, three; Fireball: five)

0-4-2-9, Fireball: 5

(zero, four, two, nine; Fireball: five)

4-9-5-4, Fireball: 1

(four, nine, five, four; Fireball: one)

06-09-17-26-39

(six, nine, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-35-49-53-63, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(two, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million