IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-09-35-44-46-48, Extra Shot: 3

(one, nine, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight; Extra Shot: three)

Estimated jackpot: $6 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

06-07-16-26-31

(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)

2-4-5, Fireball: 2

(two, four, five; Fireball: two)

5-9-2, Fireball: 4

(five, nine, two; Fireball: four)

9-8-2-1, Fireball: 6

(nine, eight, two, one; Fireball: six)

6-0-7-6, Fireball:

(six, zero, seven, six; Fireball: zero)

04-07-11-19-30

(four, seven, eleven, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million