Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
04-07-11-19-30
(four, seven, eleven, nineteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
04-07-11-19-30
(four, seven, eleven, nineteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments