Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
04-22-30-37-44
(four, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-four)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
04-22-30-37-44
(four, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments