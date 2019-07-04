Lottery
IL Lottery
These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
02-04-19-20-28-42, Extra Shot: 22
(two, four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-two; Extra Shot: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $6.25 million
02-06-14-16-42
(two, six, fourteen, sixteen, forty-two)
3-2-9, Fireball: 1
(three, two, nine; Fireball: one)
9-4-3, Fireball: 4
(nine, four, three; Fireball: four)
0-2-2-1, Fireball: 6
(zero, two, two, one; Fireball: six)
8-1-6-3, Fireball: 6
(eight, one, six, three; Fireball: six)
04-11-12-25-44
(four, eleven, twelve, twenty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: $95 million
Estimated jackpot: $165 million
Comments