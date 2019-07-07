Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
07-29-30-38-42
(seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-two)
IL Lottery.
