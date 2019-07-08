Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:
02-27-29-34-45
(two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-five)
