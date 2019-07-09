IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-04-15-26-32

(three, four, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-two)

0-7-3, Fireball: 3

(zero, seven, three; Fireball: three)

6-0-4, Fireball: 5

(six, zero, four; Fireball: five)

1-2-4-6, Fireball: 6

(one, two, four, six; Fireball: six)

5-4-1-5, Fireball: 1

(five, four, one, five; Fireball: one)

06-11-13-19-24

(six, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

12-26-40-48-64, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, twenty-six, forty, forty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $180 million